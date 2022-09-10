Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Hits $89,812.82

Playkey (PKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $89,812.82 and $51,095.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076920 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

