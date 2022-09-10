PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Lowered to $4.70 at Morgan Stanley

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $4.70 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $452.53 million, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.74 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,600 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,080 over the last 90 days. 25.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,789 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 646,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

