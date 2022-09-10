pNetwork Hits Market Cap of $16.39 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $1.38 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,180,080 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.