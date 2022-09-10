Polkalokr (LKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728,455.00

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr (LKR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io. The official website for Polkalokr is lokr.io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

