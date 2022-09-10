Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Polker has a market cap of $1.18 million and $362,130.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

About Polker

Polker is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. The official website for Polker is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.