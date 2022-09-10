Polybius (PLBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.88 Million

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polybius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius (PLBT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

