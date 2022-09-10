Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops One Day Volume of $400,000.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $400,000.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

