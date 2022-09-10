Polygon Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $7.83 billion and approximately $386.24 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00127604 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network.
