Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 3.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $6,591,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 51.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 18.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $355.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.61 and its 200-day moving average is $396.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.