Popcorn (POP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,684.00

Popcorn (POP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Popcorn has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $18,684.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Popcorn has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

