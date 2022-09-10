Popsicle Finance (ICE) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Popsicle Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $84,635.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

ICE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

