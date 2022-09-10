Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Increased by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Popular comprises 6.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Popular worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Popular by 59.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Popular by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after acquiring an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 4,587.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 236,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.08 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.