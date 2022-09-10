Populous (PPT) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Populous has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $195,513.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

