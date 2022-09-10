Port Finance (PORT) Trading 17.9% Higher This Week

Port Finance (PORT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $90,481.78 and $182,194.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Port Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About Port Finance

PORT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

