Portion (PRT) Trading 37% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Portion (PRT) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Portion has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $479,263.78 and $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

