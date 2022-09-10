PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL opened at $3.07 on Friday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

