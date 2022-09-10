PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Price Performance
Shares of PWFL opened at $3.07 on Friday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
