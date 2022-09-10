Powerledger (POWR) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020665 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00061127 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068405 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077048 BTC.
Powerledger Profile
Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Powerledger
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars.
