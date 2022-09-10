PowerPool Reaches Market Cap of $14.83 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076883 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,085,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

