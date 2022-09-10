PRCY Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
