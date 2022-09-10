Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Primas (PST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $444,329.46 and $541,200.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00301407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00026649 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.