Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Prime Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

