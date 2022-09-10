Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

