Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.38.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.63 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

