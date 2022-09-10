Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 100,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,879 shares in the company, valued at $102,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Quotient Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
QTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
