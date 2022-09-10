Prondzynski Heino Von Purchases 100,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,879 shares in the company, valued at $102,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quotient Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

