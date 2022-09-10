PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 6,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

