ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PBSFY opened at $1.86 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.34.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

