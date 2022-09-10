ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $108,776.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

XPX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service.The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

