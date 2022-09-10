Proxy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130,242.00 (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Proxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC on exchanges. Proxy has a total market capitalization of $151,076.97 and $130,242.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxy has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About Proxy

Proxy is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

