Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

PRU stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

