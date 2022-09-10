Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,380 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,528.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 4.2 %

Prudential stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Prudential has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.