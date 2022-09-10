Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 1,375 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day moving average is $412.03. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

