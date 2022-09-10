Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 2,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

