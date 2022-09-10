Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 535,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,219,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Global Payments stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

