Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,898.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,054.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

