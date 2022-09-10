Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.11 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Jabil by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

