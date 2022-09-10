Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,014,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

