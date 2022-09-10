Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.58 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

