Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

