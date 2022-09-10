Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $289.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

