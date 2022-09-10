Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

XSD opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

