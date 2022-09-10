Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

