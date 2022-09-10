Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $970.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $851.12 and a 200-day moving average of $905.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,922.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

