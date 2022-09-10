Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 16,407 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

