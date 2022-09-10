Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 58,574 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 306,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

