Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 11,047 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Target were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

