Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 4,075 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63.

