Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 467 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $104.25 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

