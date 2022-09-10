Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 65,862 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

