Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 6,980 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

