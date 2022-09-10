Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

