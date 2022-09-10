Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

